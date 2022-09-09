Good news for outdoor eaters! Calorie counts will be on menu cards

New Delhi: When it comes to eating out, most have a tradition of eating food as per their taste. But the trend may be reversed soon. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations require all restaurants, whether large or small, to display the calorific content (in kcal per serving and serving size) next to the food items listed on the menu cards. Here is what FSSAI said in its new regulations.

FSSAI Rule

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) made it essential for restaurant chains and online food aggregators to show the calorie count of food goods on menu cards in a significant move to regulate the calorie count of food products.

The "calorific value in kcal per serving and serving size" of food items must be listed on menu cards, booklets, or boards in accordance with the new requirements, which apply to restaurants with central licenses or outlets at ten or more locations.

Inoshi Sharma, an FSSAI Compliance Officer, stated in an interview that "people need to know what they are eating since health is wealth and one needs to know about the components being used in food goods just like one does when buying clothes, vehicles, or furniture."

Once we have that established, we'll move on to applying the same criteria to smaller businesses as well, Sharma added. "We've started with major chains."

The Indian food authority announced the most recent labeling and display rules in November 2020. By January 1, 2022, restaurants were expected to adhere to these standards. The deadline was eventually extended until July 1. However, several establishments have reportedly still not complied with the rules and have asked for an extension.