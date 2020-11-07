Good news for PUBG lovers as the game may be relaunched in India soon - Details here

One of the most popular games, PUBG (Player Unknowns Battle Ground) is looking to relaunch its mobile version in India soon. In a blockbuster announcement, the game is likely to make comeback to India by Diwali.

This is done keeping the festival season in mind to capitalise on the massive marketing campaign surge during that time.

According to reports, on October 30, Tencent stopped its services to the PUBG mobile servers and handed the PUBG Mobile Indian IP Rights back to Bluehole (Krafton Inc).

With Tencent out of the way, Chinese presence is now out of the window.

According to reports in TechCrunch, PUBG, which is essentially South Korean, is in talks with cloud service providers to store game data of Indian gamers. Mobile version of PUBG could return to India.

Earlier, the Indian government in a move to protect private data and ensure security of users had banned more than 100 apps that is owned or developed by organisations with a Chinese background or ties to the country.

The ban meant that the well loved game of PUBG was also banned. The game, that has seen millions of players getting addicted, faced an uncertain future with both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite not functioning.