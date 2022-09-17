Google accidentally SENT Rs 2 crore to a hacker, Read HOW Google reacted after it

United States: Google has accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker and forgotten to take it back. The hacker named Sam Curry took Twitter to inform Google about the mistake. He quipped by tagging Google that it’s okay if Google doesn’t want it back.

“It's been a little over 3 weeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google? (it's OK if you don't want it back...)”, he wrote in a tweet which was posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Commenting on the viral post, one user wrote, “The IRS is going to have fun with that. "Your banking records show you received $250k. You didn't report that on your taxes. What's up with that? Here's two lines on physical paper to explain: _________ _________ "

Eventually, his suspicion that Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to him proved right.

"Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error," a Google spokesperson told . "We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it."