Google Layoffs: Tech Giant Fires 'Core' Employees, Shifts Positions To India, Mexico

New Delhi: Alphabet Inc’s subsidiary, Google has fired nearly 200 employees from its core team and shifted some positions abroad to cut costs during its restructuring. The company plans to hire replacements in India and Mexico, as per internal documents seen by CNBC. Around 50 engineering roles were cut from its California headquarters.

Asim Husain, Vice President of Google Developer Ecosystem recently informed his team about the layoffs through an email. He further discussed the details during a town hall meeting and stated that this would be the biggest planned reduction for his team this year, as per the internal document. (Also Read: Read The Inspiring Journey Of Mira Kulkarni From Single Mother To Becoming One Of India's Richest Women)

“We intend to maintain our current global footprint while also expanding in high-growth global workforce locations so that we can operate closer to our partners and developer communities," He mentioned in the email. (Also Read: Embattled Byju’s Links Sales Employees’ Salaries To Weekly Revenue Generation)

A google spokesperson stated that employees affected by the layoffs will have the opportunity to apply for other available positions within the company. The tech giant is also offering outplacement services and severance packages to those impacted.

Google spokesperson said to The New York Post “We’re simplifying our structures to give employees more opportunity to work on our most innovative and important advances and our biggest company priorities, while reducing bureaucracy and layers,”.

Google’s parent, Alphabet has been reducing its workforce since early 2023. The company announced plans to eliminate about 12,000 jobs which represents 6 percent of its total workforce in response to decreasing revenues in the online advertising market.