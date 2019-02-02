हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google starts notifying users about Google+ shutdown

Google has started notifying users about the shutdown of Google+ in the coming two months.

Google starts notifying users about Google+ shutdown

California [USA]: Google has started notifying users about the shutdown of Google+ in the coming two months.

Google+, the search giant’s failed attempt in the social networking space, has a troubled past with a number of security vulnerabilities.  Amid the security concerns, Google had announced late last year that it will be shutting down the service.

As part of the efforts, Google is now sending emails to users with Google+ pages, intimating that their Google+ account and the Google+ pages will be shut down and the data will be deleted. Photos and videos from the service in your Album Archive and pages will also be deleted.

If you had been a fan of Google+ and maintained it until its planned demise, then it is the right time to start downloading and saving your valuable content. The window to get your content back is only before April.

From February 4 users will no longer be able to create new pages, profiles, communities, or events. 

Tags:
GoogleGoogle PlusGoogle+
Next
Story

Reliance Communications to go for insolvency resolution process after failure to repay debt

Must Watch

PM Modi cuts short speech after a stampede-like situation at BJP rally in Bengal's Thakurnagar