हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Google to fire employees flouting vaccination rules: Report

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by January 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days, CNBC reported, followed by "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months and termination.

Google to fire employees flouting vaccination rules: Report

San Francisco: Alphabet Inc`s Google has said that its employees would lose pay and eventually be fired if they do not follow its COVID-19 vaccination rules, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

A memo circulated by Google`s leadership said employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status and upload documentation showing proof or to apply for a medical or religious exemption, according to the report.

After that date, Google said it would start contacting employees who had not uploaded their status or were unvaccinated and those whose exemption requests were not approved, CNBC reported.

Employees who have not complied with the vaccination rules by January 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days, CNBC reported, followed by "unpaid personal leave" for up to six months and termination.

When contacted by Reuters, Google did not directly comment on the CNBC report, but said, "we`re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy."

Earlier this month, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. 

It earlier expected staff to return to the office for about three days a week from January 10.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GoogleGoogle IncCOVID-19vaccinationGoogle to fire employeesOmicron
Next
Story

Dish TV levels fresh allegations against YES Bank, writes to SEBI over violation of Takeover Regulations bid

Must Watch

PT4M16S

DNA: Why is there objection to PM's picture on vaccination certificate?