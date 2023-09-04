Google Turns 25 Today: Started In A Garage, How It Transformed Into A Global Giant - A Timeline Of Incredible Journey

New Delhi: Google, the tech giant that has become synonymous with internet searches and online innovation, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Founded on September 4, 1998, by American computer scientists Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Google has undergone a remarkable transformation over the decades, shaping the digital landscape in profound ways. No day goes by without searching something on Google. It's become a part and parcel of the modern world.

Inception in a Garage

Google's humble beginnings trace back to the garage of Susan Wojcicki, who would later become the boss of YouTube. Larry Page and Sergey Brin, both PhD students at Stanford University in California, embarked on a journey to create a revolutionary search engine that would change how people access information on the web.



Diversification Beyond Search

From its core mission of providing efficient search results, Google rapidly expanded its horizons. Today, it offers a multitude of products and services that have become indispensable in our daily lives. These include Gmail, Google Maps, Google Cloud, Chrome, YouTube, Workspace, the Android operating system, cloud storage through Drive, Google Translate, video chat app Meet, Pixel smartphones, Google Assistant, and Bard AI, among others.

Going Public and Mergers

Google's growth trajectory led to its initial public offering (IPO) in 2004, marking a significant milestone in its journey. Over the years, it has strategically acquired companies like Waze, integrating valuable features into its ecosystem, particularly within Google Maps.

Becoming Part of Alphabet

In 2015, Google underwent a significant restructuring and became a wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet, a parent company that oversees various other ventures. Sundar Pichai, of Indian origin, took the helm as the CEO of Google, later also assuming the role of CEO of Alphabet.

Generative AI and Global Reach

Today, Google is deeply immersed in the world of generative AI, with its Bard models offering support for over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages. Bard's global presence extends to more than 230 countries and territories, reflecting Google's commitment to serving a diverse and international user base.

Enhancing User Experience

Google continuously strives to enhance the user experience. It has introduced new features, such as the ability to add images in Prompts, listen to Bard's responses audibly, and customize Bard's responses according to user preferences.

Investment in Infrastructure and AI

Google's commitment to innovation extends to its infrastructure. The company has announced plans to build two additional data centers in the United States, reinforcing its capabilities in AI technology and data processing.

As Google marks its 25th year, it stands as an indispensable part of our lives, a technological giant that has not only redefined the way we access information but has also seamlessly integrated itself into our daily routines. From search queries to email communication, mapping to mobile operating systems, and voice assistants to AI advancements, Google's journey has been one of continuous evolution, innovation, and global impact.