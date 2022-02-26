Govt and industrial sector need to jointly work to reduce emission levels, says EKI Energy’s CEO Manish Dabkara

New Delhi: When Indore-based EKI Energy Services chose to list on the BSE's SME platform in March, with a small revenue of only 66 crore and a net profit of 4.4 crore in 2019-20, the objective was to raise between 18.24 and 18.60 crore. Its income in FY 2018 was only Rs 6 crore.

The 12-year-old firm intended to use the IPO revenues to grow its climate control solutions in India and overseas, and set the price band for the IPO at $100 to 102. It debuted on the BSE on July 4, 2021, with a market capitalization of 101.05 crores.

The company now claims to have witnessed revenue growth of about 189% year on year (YoY) to Rs 190 crores in FY 20-21.

In an interview with Zee News English, Manish Dabkara CMD & CEO of EKI Energy Services Ltd talks about the company's humble beginning, its future plans, and much more.

Suggestions for businesses to adopt in order to be environmental friendly and sustainable?

Climate has been witnessing one of the most adverse impact from the increasing industrial activites. Businesses – both big and small are fueling this climate crisis with their emissions that are not reduced or offset with sustainable solutions. Today, adopting climate best practices has become indispensible for every business. In fact, businesses should adopt climate action and sustainable practices as a part of their core business governance and compliance management.

Businesses should plan for long-term climate goals with complimentary short-term as well as long-term solutions to achieve these. For this, they should consult climate experts to design a well-defined strategy. Experts can help measure emissions and accordingly suggest an action plan to offset them. These plans are scientifically designed for effective results that can help businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute positively for building a greener, sustainable tomorrow. With this, companies will also foster a sustainable long-term growth for business success as they increase their productivity and make financial gains.

We offer an exhaustive bouquet of end-to-end climate solutions that enable every business with strategic plans to achieve their climate goals. As on date we work with 2500+ companies across 40+ countries enabling them to champion their climate journey.

How can India achieve net zero emissions?

India’s net-zero commitment is a positive step towards stabilizing the climate and will accelerate the global fight against climate change. For this, the government and industrial sector need to combine their efforts to effectively reduce emission levels in the country. Government has to develop policy frameworks and guidelines for climate action which should be responsibly adopted by the industrial sector.

The five-fold strategy -‘Panchamrita’s’ of India will further provide an impetus to the net-zero journey with its proposals for enhanced usage of renewable energy. If all stakeholders commit to strong climate action in their respective line of business and everyday life, we can together stride for a net-zero future in line with the strong guidelines that COP26 has established.

How does EKI plan to educate companies on the importance of being climate conscious?

Companies that are climate sensitive and implement climate action gain a competitive edge while also increasing their productivity. As climate experts we consistently advocate that the first step to a greener tomorrow are businessses that understand their climate responsibilities and adopt climate best practices. In line with this, we focus deeply on sensitizing brands on their role for climate action and enabling their climate journey.

With an ardent vision to make the planet greener, we educate companies on their carbon emissions and cost-effective solutions they can adopt to reduce this. We do this through a host of platforms including – educative training sessions and webinars. In addition, we drive thought leadership through our social media platforms. We also work with our existing clients to widen the scope of their climate action to achieve higher climate goals.

How customised roadmaps for businesses will help the climate change battle easier?

The first step for any business to be succesful and viable in the long-run is to define their climate responsibilities as an important aspect of their company governance guidelines. Consequently, companies will be able to design a strong action plan with which they can reduce their carbon footprint. As companies improve their energy efficiency and drastically reduce their emissions, they will significantly contribute to lowering and reversing the adverse effects of climate change. If more companies adopt climate action, this essentially translates into strong efforts towards lowering the country’s emission levels and consequently contributing to the climate goals of planet.

Sneak peek at the company’s journey

EKI Energy Services Ltd. (EKIESL) was founded in the year 2008 with an objective to lead companies worldwide to a future of net-zero carbon emissions. With a deep passion to contribute towards the betterment of planet Earth at its heart, we offer strategic services and solutions to organizations for their carbon asset management.

We have grown to become one of the leading companies in the climate change sector not just in India but globally. From an organisation that started this journey with a team of 5 people, we have today grown into a global team of 180+ professionals. Over the last 13+ years, the brand has grown to become a leading developer & supplier of carbon credits in the world. We are a global leader offering a comprehensive bouquet of best-in-class climate solutions enabling companies to achieve their climate ambitions.We are the most trusted and preferred climate partner for 2500+ clients across 40+ countries.

The company witnessed revenue growth of about 189% year on year (YoY) to Rs 190 crores in FY 20-21. We have since continued a strong growth momentum and reported total revenues of Rs. 1,325 crores for the 9 months period ending December 31, 2021 with revenues of Rs 688 crores in Q3 FY 21-22. Today, we contribute to about 90% to the total carbon credit exports from India and have supplied over 180million offsets as on date.

