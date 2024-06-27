Advertisement
FOXCONN

Govt Takes THIS Decision After Reports On Married Women Not Allowed To Work At Foxconn's iPhone Plant In India

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Govt Takes THIS Decision After Reports On Married Women Not Allowed To Work At Foxconn's iPhone Plant In India

New Delhi: Ministry of Labour and Employment has taken note of various media reports claiming that married women are not being allowed to work at Foxconn India Apple iPhone plant. In light of these reports, the Ministry has requested a detailed report from the Labour Department of the Tamil Nadu Government.

Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination to be made while recruiting men and women workers. As the State Government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, hence the report has been sought from the State Government. 

At the same time, the office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the factual report to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India.

