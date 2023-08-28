trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654705
ANAND MAHINDRA

'Gratitude For Nurturing Their Son's Passion...': Anand Mahindra Offers To Gift Xuv 400 Ev To Chess Prodigy Praggnanadhaa's Parents

Praggnanadhaa, the Indian chess sensation, made headlines by becoming the youngest person to reach the Chess World Cup final, where he competed against the legendary Magnus Carlsen.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a display of extraordinary generosity and innovative thinking, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, has made a heartening announcement. He intends to gift an XUV400 EV to the parents of chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa, namely Shrimati Nagalakshmi and Shri Rameshbabu. Their unwavering dedication, untiring support, and nurturing guidance have been instrumental in the rise of Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa in the world of chess.

Mr. Mahindra's motive behind this gesture is to inspire and encourage parents to introduce their children to the cerebral game of chess and actively support them in pursuing this intellectually stimulating endeavor. This noble endeavor comes at a time when video games have gained immense popularity. Mr. Mahindra views this gesture as an investment in a brighter future for our planet, paralleling the positive impact of electric vehicles (EVs).

In his post, Anand Mahindra wrote, “It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the PARENTS of @rpragchess Shrimati Nagalakshmi & Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion & for giving him their untiring support.”

Responding to Mr. Mahindra's post, Rajesh Jejurikar, the executive director and CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, extended his congratulations to Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa for his remarkable achievements. He also announced that their team would collaborate to create a special edition and facilitate its delivery to Rameshbabu Praggnanadhaa's parents, Shrimati Nagalakshmi and Shri Rameshbabu.

Praggnanadhaa, the Indian chess sensation, made headlines by becoming the youngest person to reach the Chess World Cup final, where he competed against the legendary Magnus Carlsen. Despite his exceptional performance and two consecutive draws, he was narrowly defeated in the tie-break round of the final. Remarkably, Praggnanadhaa is a mere 18 years old, showcasing his prodigious talent at a young age.

