हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Grofers

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar exits firm amid Zomato funding talks

This major development comes at a time when the restaurant aggregator Zomato is in talks to invest around US$100 million in Grofers after a merger didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar exits firm amid Zomato funding talks

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar has decided to take a step back from his role at the online delivery grocery firm, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of online grocery platform announced in a statement.

As part of the management change, Kumar will not participate in the everyday operations at Grofers but continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company.

In a blog post, Dhindsa said, “This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around every day. I wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him with love and pride.”

This major development comes at a time when the restaurant aggregator Zomato is in talks to invest around US$100 million in Grofers after a merger didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grofers came into existence in 2014 by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar.

Grofers and Tata-owned BigBasket are the largest players in the space currently. "Over the last few years, we ended up building many industry-firsts, growing from a small startup into one of India's most loved grocery shopping platforms. None of this would have been possible without SK’s drive and determination, his unwavering commitment towards our mission, and the way he rallied our teams to move mountains, while delivering on the lowest price commitment to millions of first time internet grocery shoppers in India," Dhindsa said in a blog post.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GrofersGrofers co-founderSaurabh KumarAlbinder DhindsaZomato
Next
Story

Good news for employees! Wipro to roll out salary hikes from September 1

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Ummed Pahalwan Idrisi gave communal angle to Ghaziabad elderly beating case?