Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar exits firm amid Zomato funding talks

Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar has decided to take a step back from his role at the online delivery grocery firm, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of online grocery platform announced in a statement.

As part of the management change, Kumar will not participate in the everyday operations at Grofers but continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company.

In a blog post, Dhindsa said, “This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around every day. I wish him the absolute best with his new mission and will be cheering for him with love and pride.”

This major development comes at a time when the restaurant aggregator Zomato is in talks to invest around US$100 million in Grofers after a merger didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grofers came into existence in 2014 by Albinder Dhindsa and Saurabh Kumar.

Grofers and Tata-owned BigBasket are the largest players in the space currently. "Over the last few years, we ended up building many industry-firsts, growing from a small startup into one of India's most loved grocery shopping platforms. None of this would have been possible without SK’s drive and determination, his unwavering commitment towards our mission, and the way he rallied our teams to move mountains, while delivering on the lowest price commitment to millions of first time internet grocery shoppers in India," Dhindsa said in a blog post.

