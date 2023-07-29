Groundbreaking Business Idea: Invest Rs 2 Lakh, Earn Rs 75K To Rs 1 Lakh Returns

New Delhi: India's sanitary napkin manufacturing industry is flourishing and offers a profitable investment opportunity. The market's size has changed significantly during the past ten years and is expected to continue expanding.

Manufacturing sanitary napkins is a lucrative industry with high demand. It is a hygiene item that many ladies use all throughout the world.

Due to their poor economy, many women in India use this on a daily basis. According to data by Business Monitor International, India has a sizable market for the manufacture of sanitary napkins.



In India, the market for sanitary napkins has expanded significantly in recent years. This can be due to women's increasing understanding of menstruation hygiene and the accessibility of cost-effective solutions.

The primary factors propelling the expansion of the sanitary napkin market in India are the rising level of awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and the accessibility of reasonably priced products.

Additionally, government programmes like "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan" and "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" are assisting in the expansion of this sector.

License And Registration

In India, there are a number of licences and registrations needed to launch a sanitary napkin manufacturing company.

Getting a Manufacturing Licence from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is the initial step. Any business that wishes to produce or market pharmaceutical products in India must obtain this licence.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) must be contacted in order to get a Registration Certificate.

Any company that produces or distributes medical devices in India must have this certificate. Last but not least, the business needs to register with the government and receive a Quality Certification.

Manufacturing Area

In India, there are no geographical restrictions on where one can launch a sanitary napkin manufacturing company.

The plant must be spotless and well-ventilated in order to create the napkins without contamination, though. The manufacturing area should be sufficiently large to accommodate the tools and machines needed for production.

Napkin Manufacturing: Investment Details

Several variables can affect the cost of starting a sanitary napkin manufacturing firm in India. The size of the operation is the most crucial element. The napkin manufacturing business can cost Rs 2 lakh.

Napkin Manufacturing: Profit

The profitability depends on various factors but one can earn from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh.