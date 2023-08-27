Growing List Of Indian-Origin CEOs At Top Firms Impresses Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is impressed at the way Indian-origin people have taken over as CEOs of most of the top tech companies, as well as some of the non-tech organisations, and the list is only growing.

By holding top positions, Indian-origin people are earning millions of dollars which puts them among the highest-paid CEOs in the US. When the World of Statistics posted on X (formerly Twitter) the list of Indian-origin people at top companies, Musk reacted late on Saturday: "Impressive".

His followers reacted, saying "Indians are some of the hardest working people". India is even the "CEO of Moon's South Pole," a Musk follower chuckled after the country successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission.



Currently, Sanjay Mehrotra is the CEO of Micron Technology; Shantanu Narayen is the CEO of Adobe; Satya Nadella is Chairman and CEO of Microsoft; Sunder Pichai is the CEO of Alphabet and Google; Jay Chaudhry is the CEO of Zscaler which is a cloud security company; Arvind Krishna is the CEO of IBM; Neal Mohan is the CEO of YouTube; and George Kurian is the CEO of NetApp, among the top tech giants.

Leena Nair broke all barriers by becoming the first ever Indian-origin global CEO of French luxury fashion house, Chanel. While Laxman Narasimhan is the CEO of Starbucks, Amrapali 'Ami' Gan became the CEO of adult entertainment platform OnlyFans (before stepping down in July this year).

Anjali Sud is the CEO of Vimeo, the online video platform and Rangarajan Raghuram is the CEO of VMware. Meanwhile, Musk is looking forward to visiting India next year, as he plans to establish a Tesla supply chain ecosystem in the country.