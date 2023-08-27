Apple iPhone 15 Pro Not Launching In Next Month? Latest Report Says THIS

New Delhi: Ahead of its launch, the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular has attracted a lot of fan interest in Apple's iPhone 15 series. This device's rumoured new titanium frame, periscope zoom camera, the upcoming A17 Bionic chipset, and potential compatibility for a quick 150W charging speed are among its most anticipated features. However, a recent report indicates that there may be a launch delay for the iPhone 15 Pro Max due to supply chain issues, which may disappoint some enthusiastic customers.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, there is a good chance that the iPhone 15 Pro Max won't be ready for delivery by the time it is supposed to go on sale. According to the 9to5Mac source, the reason for this potential delay is that Sony, the manufacturer of the smartphone's camera components, is having trouble meeting the deadline for supplying the required image sensors.

However, it is believed that neither the planned Apple event nor the introduction of the iPhone 15 series will be impacted by this problem. As a result, while the other three iPhone 15 models are anticipated to ship on schedule, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's market release may be postponed.



It was previously speculated that the Apple event would take place on September 12 or September 13, according to sources. Then, a story from 9to5Mac verified this by noting that key US carriers were advising their staff not to request time off on certain dates because a significant smartphone announcement was about to happen.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (which may ultimately be dubbed as the iPhone 15 Ultra) are predicted to be unveiled at the Apple event. Two new Apple Watches are also anticipated to be unveiled at the event.

Pre-orders for these gadgets are anticipated to start on September 15 in this case. Then, on September 22, a week later, all of the devices—aside from the iPhone 15 Pro Max—might be made commercially available. It's important to remember that these dates are assumed and not confirmed; they were derived from past trends associated with Apple's launches.

Many believe that the iPhone 15 Pro Max won't be available until the second part of October due to a likely 3–4 week delay. Prospective buyers may have to wait an additional month as a result of the lengthened timeline.