Turn Rs 50 Lakh Investment Into Rs 7 Lakh PER MONTH Earnings: Start This High-Return Business Venture

New Delhi: The KFC franchise is the best option for anyone looking to launch a food retail franchise in India. The KFC franchise offers excellent financial potential and is a rewarding and successful business. Yes, if you're looking to launch a retail-based food service franchise in India, KFC is unquestionably one of the most lucrative and satisfying possibilities. But before you get started, let's dig deeper.

What Is KFC?

It is a chain of fast-food restaurants with a focus on fried chicken. It has 22,621 locations worldwide in 136 countries, making it the second-largest restaurant chain in the world after McDonald's as of December 2019. The business's main office is in Louisville, Kentucky.



Colonel Harland Sanders, a businessman from Corbin, Kentucky, who started selling fried chicken from his roadside eatery during the Great Depression, launched KFC. The first "Kentucky Fried Chicken" franchise debuted in Utah in 1952 after Sanders recognised the potential of the franchise business concept.

With its "finger-lickin' good" motto, the food brand helped popularise chicken in the fast-food sector while diversifying the market by undermining the dominance of hamburger restaurants.

KFC Franchise Business: Market Potential In India

This brand is well-known in India and has a significant following in Tier I and Tier II cities. The business has more than 400 locations spread over its network and has been active in India for more than 20 years.

For business owners wishing to launch a food-related venture, opening a franchise in India is a viable alternative. The franchise is a well-known brand with a sizable client base, and it gives investors good profits.

KFC Franchise: Investment Details

Depending on the area and outlet type you select, opening a franchise in India might cost anywhere from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 2 crore. For instance, it will cost more to put up an outlet in a tier 1 city than one in a tier 2 or tier 3 city.

A standalone outlet will cost more to start up than an outlet in a mall or food court, which is another factor that influences price. Expected estimations for the price of opening various sorts of outlets in India:

- If you want to open a KFC franchise in a mall or food court, the investment it needs is between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.

- Standalone outlet needs Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore investment

This includes the cost of opening the restaurant as well as the franchise fee. In India, the franchise price for a KFC location is 30 lakhs.

KFC Franchise: Profit

If we talk about the profit, it depends on the sell. The average profit margin is 10 percent. According to several online portal reports, one can easily earn Rs 57 lakh to Rs 73.4 lakh.