Gurugram based zomato customer ordered Hyderabad Biryani using NEW inter-city feature; got salan instead

Using the Zomato Inter-state service, a customer purchased Briyani from Hyderabad. However, he receive a little box of salan in its stead. Recently, Zomato introduced its inter-city food delivery service, enabling customers to order unique food from other locations.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A customer gets salan instead of Hyderabad Biryani on Zomato-intercity food delivery service.
  • A twitter user named Prateek Kanwal shared the picture of Salan on Twitter.
  • Zomato recently launched Inter-city food delivery, allowing customers to order special city food.

Gurugram based zomato customer ordered Hyderabad Biryani using NEW inter-city feature; got salan instead

New Delhi: A customer has ordered Briyani from Hyderabad using Zomato Inter-state service. However, he received a small box of salan in place. Zomato has recently launched its inter-city food transportation serice, allowing customers to order special food from different cities.

A twitter user named Prateek Kanwal while sharing the image of salan received from Zomato, he wrote, “Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!”

He even tagged Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal to share his experience and even took a dig to ask a Briyani in Gurgaon. Though he is optimistic about the new idea of delivering special city food to other parts of the country.

What is Zomato-Intercity food delivery?

Zomato launched this service that aims to allow customers to order special city food from other cities. For instance, a user living in Delhi can order the famous Hyderabad’s famous Briyani or Jaipur’s Pyaz ki Kachori through Zomato app.

ZomatoZomato Intercity food deliveryDeepinder GoyalHyderabad Briyani

