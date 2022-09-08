Gurugram based zomato customer ordered Hyderabad Biryani using NEW inter-city feature; got salan instead
Using the Zomato Inter-state service, a customer purchased Briyani from Hyderabad. However, he receive a little box of salan in its stead. Recently, Zomato introduced its inter-city food delivery service, enabling customers to order unique food from other locations.
New Delhi: A customer has ordered Briyani from Hyderabad using Zomato Inter-state service. However, he received a small box of salan in place. Zomato has recently launched its inter-city food transportation serice, allowing customers to order special food from different cities.
A twitter user named Prateek Kanwal while sharing the image of salan received from Zomato, he wrote, “Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!”
Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon! pic.twitter.com/ppVbausds8 — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022
He even tagged Zomato’s CEO Deepinder Goyal to share his experience and even took a dig to ask a Briyani in Gurgaon. Though he is optimistic about the new idea of delivering special city food to other parts of the country.
What is Zomato-Intercity food delivery?
Zomato launched this service that aims to allow customers to order special city food from other cities. For instance, a user living in Delhi can order the famous Hyderabad’s famous Briyani or Jaipur’s Pyaz ki Kachori through Zomato app.
