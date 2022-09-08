Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary: Google on Thursday (September 8, 2022) celebrated the 96th birthday of Dr Bhupen Hazarika, an acclaimed Indian singer, composer and filmmaker, with a special Doodle. Hazarika, who created music for hundreds of films, was born on this day in 1926 in Assam.

"Happy birthday, Bhupen Hazarika! Your songs and films continue to command respect for Assam’s rich culture," Google said.

"Illustrated by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali, the artwork celebrates Hazarika’s work to popularize Assamese cinema and folk music," it added.

As a kid, Hazarika grew up surrounded by songs and folk tales about life along the mighty Brahmaputra river, and his musical talents attracted the attention of renowned Assamese lyricist, Jyotiprasad Agarwala, and filmmaker, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, who were the doyens of Assam's rich cultural history.

Did you know Bhupen Hazarika was an Assamese-Indian child prodigy who began singing and composing music for film studios at just 12 years old!?



Did you know Bhupen Hazarika was an Assamese-Indian child prodigy who began singing and composing music for film studios at just 12 years old!?

Agarwala and Rabha helped Hazarika record his first song, which launched his music career at 10 years old.

By age 12, Hazarika was writing and recording songs for two films - Indramalati: Kaxote Kolosi Loi, and Biswo Bijoyi Naujawan.

Bhupen Hazarika graduated with a master's in political science from BHU

Bhupen Hazarika graduated with a master's degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University in 1946. He then went on to earn a Ph.D. in mass communications from Columbia University in 1952.

After completing his studies in America, Dr Hazarika returned to India to continue working on songs and films that popularized Assamese culture on both a national and global scale.

Dr Bhupen Hazarika has won several awards like Bharat Ratna, Dadasaheb Phalke Award

During his six-decade-long career, Dr Bhupen Hazarika won several prestigious prizes including the ​​Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, for his outstanding contribution to music and culture.

He was also honored posthumously with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 2019.