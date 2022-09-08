California: The most awaited tech event ‘Apple Far Out’ concluded yesterday at Apple park in Cupertino, California with a series of new launches including the latest iphone 14, Apple new smartwatch 8 series, Apple airpods pro, etc.

If you missed the event yesterday, don’t worry. Here’s the full recap of the event including detailed launches and new upgrades.

Apple debuts iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple today announced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most advanced Pro lineup ever, featuring the Dynamic Island — a new design that introduces an intuitive way to experience iPhone — and the Always-On display. Powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new class of pro camera system, with the first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, and Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light photos.

The entire iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking safety capabilities that can provide emergency assistance. With a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone.

Apple latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple today introduced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, featuring two sizes — 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches — in a sophisticated design with impressive camera upgrades and groundbreaking new safety capabilities. Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, which offers incredible performance and efficiency for demanding workloads, and is designed with privacy and security built in. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus introduce critical safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, a first in the industry. And with amazing battery life, industry-leading durability features, and super-fast 5G,

Pre-order will start at 5:30 PM IST on 9 September

iPhone 14 will cost around Rs 79900 and it will become available starting from 16 September. While iPhone 14 plus will cost around Rs 89,900 for the base variant of 128GB.

New Apple Watch Ultra

Apple has introduced the first time the most rugged and capable watch for the customers who like travel, adventure, and outdoor activties. The new watch body is built with a robust titanium case to make it sturdier. Moreover, it includes Dual-frequency GPS, a battery life of 36 hours.

Apple watch ultra also brings three new bands – Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band – offering unique design features that provide a secure and comfortable fit for every adventure.

It has three built-in microphones to improve sound quality in voice calls during any conditions. Besides, it will have wind noise-reduction algorithms, including machine learning to deliver clear and intelligible audio for calls.

Customers can begin ordering the watch from today. However, the availibility will begin from September 23.

Next Generation of AirPods

Apple announced the second generation of AirPods Pro. It has major upgrades from the previous versions like Active Noise cancellation and Transparency mode including Spatial Audio for immersive experience. Some new changes from old versions are longer battery life, a brand-new charging case, and an additional ear tip size for a beter fit.

It will also available to order on Apple store app starting from September 9 and the availabilty from September 23.

New smartwatch series 8

Apple Watch Series 8 features the beloved design of Apple Watch, including a large, Always-On Retina display and a strong crack-resistant front crystal. With all-day 18-hour battery life, Apple Watch Series 8 builds on best-in-class health and safety features like the ECG app and fall detection by introducing temperature-sensing capabilities, retrospective ovulation estimates, Crash Detection, and international roaming.