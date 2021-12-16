हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

HAL signs Rs 2400 crore contract with BEL for light combat aircraft manufacturing

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for development and supply of 20 types systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme.

HAL signs Rs 2400 crore contract with BEL for light combat aircraft manufacturing

New Delhi: In a major boost to indigenisation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Thursday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for development and supply of 20 types systems for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme.

The five-year contract spanning from 2023 to 2028 is valued at Rs 2,400 crore and involves supplying critical avionics Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), flight control computers and night flying LRUs, Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement.

"This is the biggest ever order that HAL has placed on any Indian company boosting 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign," it said.

"LCA Tejas programme is an excellent example of synergies between Indian Defence establishments such as HAL, DRDO & BEL. The current order for development and supply of 20 types of critical avionics LRUs for Tejas Mk1A is a shot-in-the-arm for Make in India activity," said HAL CMD R Madhavan.

"We are pleased to receive this order from HAL for the prestigious LCA Tejas programme and look forward to continuing strong partnership and joint success with HAL," said BEL CMD Anandi Ramalingam.

The order for supply of these systems for 83 Tejas Mk1A fighter fleet will be executed by two Divisions of BELat Bengaluru and Panchkula (Haryana). All the contracted items will be delivered by BEL to HAL in a ready-to-board condition, the statement said.

Deliveries under 83 Tejas Mk1A order to IAF will commence from 2023-24. The home-grown fighter is slated to be equipped with indigenous flight control computers, air data computers which would also be supplied by BEL under this contract. These systems have been designed and developed by various labs of DRDO and Aeronautical Development Agency, Bengaluru. Also Read: Sensex rallies over 500 points after Fed policy decision, Nifty tops 17,300

The contract documents were handed over by General Manager LCA Tejas Division, HAL, E P Jayadeva to General Manager (EW&A) BEL, Manoj Jain. Also Read: Bank employees to go on a 2-day strike from today: Here’s how banking services will remain impacted

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Hindustan Aeronautics LimitedHALLCA Tejas
Next
Story

Nykaa introduces L'Oreal's 'ModiFace' virtual try-on tech to enhance beauty shopping experience

Must Watch

PT4M50S

Opposition adamant on the demand for the resignation of Ajay Mishra Teni