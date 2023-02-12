Harsh Goenka Shares Clip of Newlywed Welcomed by Indian Navy Officers to Tribe- Watch Heartwarming Video

New Delhi: Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Enterprises, uploaded a touching video of a newlywed Indian Navy officer being welcomed into the tribe for the first time with his wife. Lieutenant Neil and his wife Parvathy were featured in the video, which has undoubtedly gone viral online. After being shared online, the video received over 68k views. Twitter buzzes with Twitterati opinions.

On Twitter, Harsh Goenka posted the video. Lt. Neil and Parvathy, who recently wed, are welcomed by naval officers in the one-minute short. The ceremony began with a sword salute to give the pair a spectacular greeting. Swords or sabres are used in the event, which is also known as the "Arch of Sabers Ceremony," to salute a newlywed couple.

Lt. Neil was also made fun of by the naval officers, who made him do various chores in front of his bride. He also performed a couple chest pumps and knuckle push-ups.

"Lt. Neil, an Indian Navy officer, and Parvathy were wed in this manner. The new bride is welcomed into the tribe in a different way by each of the three branches of the military services. How wonderful!" Harsh Goenka wrote the post's caption.