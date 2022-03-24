Harsh Goenka shares list of "Biggest Career Mistakes"; are you making any?

New Delhi: Chairman of Indian RPG Group Harsh Goenka has shared a list of the biggest career mistakes. Taking it to Twitter, the businessman pointed out eight career mistakes that an individual working in an organisation needs to avoid in any case.

Netizens appear to be in the awe of the suggestions made by Goenka, as it could help individuals in their early careers to settle, learn and grow at the right pace in an organisation.

For starters, Goenka has advised individuals to never think that they know everything. He also suggested Twitter users never stop networking, a skill that can help you with getting the right connections.

Biggest career mistakes: 1. Thinking you know everything

2 Not networking

3. Not being prepared for meetings

4. Arriving late for meetings

5. Being satisfied doing the minimum

6. Not reading up on your domain

7. Not asking for help when you need it

8. Not having a mentor — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 23, 2022

Moreover, according to Goenka, an individual should always be prepared for a meeting. Going late to a meeting is also a big no for the man who is at the helm of the RPG Group.

Another biggest mistake that an individual should also avoid in his or her career is feeling satisfied doing the minimum. “Not reading up on your domain” is another mistake that featured in his list of eight mistakes to avoid.

Goenka also pointed out that “not asking for help when you need it” could be a mistake that individuals should avoid in their careers. The last point in his list of eight biggest mistakes is “not having a mentor.”

Goenka had posted the tweet on Wednesday morning. So far, the tweet has been retweeted more than 600 times while it has received over 3400 likes – suggesting that it’s hit on the microblogging platform.

In response to his Tweet, a user said, “Trying to cover the first 7 points sir, for the 8th point I have been always unlucky, somehow Time has played Mentor for me, hoping I would get a real person someday who can really guide.” Also Read: Affordable home loans: SBI partners with PNB Housing, IIFL Home Fin, others

“It proves that you are a tough task master, all these points are extremely good for career advancement but difficult to follow due to personal egos,” said another Twitter user. Also Read: Veranda Learning Solutions IPO: Check subscription dates, price band

trying to cover the first 7 points sir, for the 8th point I have been always unlucky, somehow Time has played Mentor for me, hoping I would get a real person someday who can really guide — Ashish Mittal (@mittalashish19) March 23, 2022

It proves that you are a tough task master , all these points are extremely good for career advancement but difficult to follow due to personal egos — VINAY. KUMAR DELHI (@wadhawan2011) March 23, 2022

Live TV

#mute