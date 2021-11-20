Has Anand Mahindra invested in Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies? Check what billionaire has to say

New Delhi: Indian business tycoon and Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, Anand Mahindra, on Friday (November 19), dismissed all reports claiming that the billionaire has invested in cryptocurrencies.

Making the clarification on Twitter, Mahindra said that he hasn’t invested a “single rupee” in it. Along with his statement, he attached a few screen grabs claiming that the billionaire has not just invested in digital coins, but raked in the serious moolah from the investment. The claims were anything but fake news.

Moreover, the screenshots highlighted that Mahindra used the auto-trading programme Bitcoin Era to make his investments in crypto coins. Mahindra said that the news takes the “fake news” to a whole next level.

This would be highly amusing if it wasn’t so unethical &, in fact, dangerous. Someone saw this online & alerted me. I need to make people aware that this is completely fabricated & fraudulent. Takes fake news to a new level. Ironically, I’ve not invested a single rupee in cryptos pic.twitter.com/cfWRDY1J88 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 19, 2021

