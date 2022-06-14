New Delhi/Pune: An automated teller machine (ATM) at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune was set on fire by a miscreant on June 12, Sunday. Cash worth lakhs were also gutted in the fire that broke out at HDFC Bank ATM.

Police said that cash worth Rs 3.98 lakh was gutted in a fire that broke out at HDFC Bank ATM while a miscreant was trying to open it with a gas cutter. A man entered the ATM belonging to HDFC Bank on the Chikhali Road in Kudalwadi at around 3 AM. He sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera. The fire broke out when he tried to open the ATM with a gas cutter.

Bank officials have informed the police while a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and those of the Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act has been filed against the unidentified person.