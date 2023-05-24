HDFC Special Recruitment Programme: Get One-year Professional Diploma, Earn annual CTC up to Rs.5.59 lakh

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced that it has launched Future Bankers 2.0, a pan-India recruitment programme to transform young graduates into banking professionals within one year. The Special Recruitment Programme will be offered in association with the Manipal Global Academy of BFSI.

Candidates can apply for the programme via HDFC Bank Future Bankers Website.

"Future Bankers 2.0 is a one-year professional diploma that aims to create a robust, future-ready talent pipeline for HDFC Bank’s retail banking business – a key thrust area for the bank," the bank said in a statement.

Future Bankers 2.0 offers a mix of classroom sessions, guest lectures, group discussions, role plays, and field work. In addition to this, the programme provides eight months of paid internship and on-the-job training at HDFC Bank’s branch locations within the country to further strengthen a student’s grounding in banking products, processes, compliance framework, and day-to-day banking operations.

HDFC Bank said that upon successful completion of the course, a student will get a Postgraduate Diploma in Sales & Relationship Banking from Manipal Academy of BFSI and an assured job opportunity as a personal banker at the grade of Deputy Manager with HDFC Bank. All the successful candidates will be offered an annual CTC up to Rs.5.59 lakh, said the bank.

“Future Bankers 2.0 gives a golden opportunity to postgraduates to start their careers at a certified Great Place to Work. The new hires will get to work with a banking industry leader imbibing in themselves best-in-class people practices and processes. Under Future Bankers 2.0, students will get an incredible opportunity to get practical training on the job at a competitive pay scale and ‘earn while they learn’,” said Vinay Razdan, Chief Human Resources Officer, HDFC Bank.

“The Manipal Academy of BFSI will focus on training them to be highly skilled, qualified executives and ensure that the services provided by them across the bank branch networks remain consistent with the highest service quality standards. We are excited to shape young futures and provide the banking industry with trained quality personnel through this long-standing association with HDFC Bank,” said Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global.