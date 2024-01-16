trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710294
NewsBusinessCompanies
HDFC

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 34% to Rs 16,373 crore; NPAs Come Down To 0.31%

Its total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 81,720 crore in the third quarter against Rs 51,208 crore in the same period last year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 34% to Rs 16,373 crore; NPAs Come Down To 0.31%

New Delhi: India’s Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday reported standalone net profit to of Rs 16,373 crore, a 34 percent jump for the third quarter ended December 2023 as compared to Rs 12,259 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 81,720 crore in the third quarter against Rs 51,208 crore in the same period last year.

On a consolidated basis, the bank's profit for October-December quarter of FY24 increased 39 percent to Rs 17,718 crore from Rs 12,735 crore while consolidated total income rose to Rs 1,15,015 crore from Rs 54,123 crore.

HDFC witnessed a slight increase in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 1.26 percent of the gross loans from 1.23 percent a year ago. Meanwhile NPAs came down to 0.31 percent from 0.33 percent.

The total credit cost ratio was at 0.49 percent as compared to 0.74 percent for the quarter ending December 31, HDF bank said.

The domestic retail loans grew by 111.1 percent, commercial and rural banking loans grew by 31.4 percent and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 11.2 percent, the bank added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde