हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance to buy Exide Life in a Rs 6,687 crore cash and stock deal

HDFC Life will issue 87 million shares to Exide Industries at 685 rupees per share and a cash payout of Rs 72.6 crore.

HDFC Life Insurance to buy Exide Life in a Rs 6,687 crore cash and stock deal

New Delhi: HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd on Friday (September) said that the homegrown insurer is buying the life insurance unit of battery maker Exide Industries Ltd in a Rs 6,687 crore deal. With the acquisition, HDFC Life Insurance is aiming to increase its customer base. 

As part of the cash and stock deal, HDFC Life will issue 87 million shares to Exide Industries at 685 rupees per share and a cash payout of Rs 72.6 crore, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing. 

Once the acquisition is completed, Exide Life is expected to be merged into HDFC Life. So far, Exide Industries has invested about Rs 168 crore in its insurance arm. 

In the regulatory statement, HDFC Life Chairman Deepak Parekh said, “It (the deal) would enhance insurance penetration and further our purpose of providing financial protection to a wider customer base." 

- This is a developing story. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HDFC Life InsuranceExide LifeExide Life AcquisitionHDFC
Next
Story

PMC Bank scam: ED attaches HDIL Group’s shares worth Rs 233 crore

Must Watch

PT16M16S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Taliban's government to be formed in Afghanistan today - watch top news stories