HDFC Posts 13% Profit in Third Quarter

New Delhi: HDFC on Thursday posted a 13 percent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 3,691 crore for the quarter that ended December 31, 2022, against Rs 3,261 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous period. The company also reported its profit before tax for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, stood at Rs 14,616 crore compared to Rs 12,624 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

After providing Rs 2,802 crore for tax, the reported profit after tax stood at Rs 11,814 crore, against Rs 10,042 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 18 percent. The company said its net interest income (NII) for the reviewed quarter was Rs 4,840 crore compared to Rs 4,284 crore in the previous year, registering a growth of 13 percent. (Also Read: Google Layoffs 2023: Ali Neil was on Mental Health Leave, Receives Sacking Mail at 2 AM)

The NII for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, was Rs 13,926 crore, against Rs 12,519 crore in the previous year. The reported net interest margin (NIM) for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, was 3.5 percent. (Also Read: LIC Plan: Investment of Rs 1800 Per Month Yields Rs 8 Lakhs Returns- Check Maturity, Premium Calculator Here)

The spread on loans over the cost of borrowings for the nine months ended December 31, 2022, was 2.29 percent, the company said. The spread on the individual loan book was 1.91 percent and on the nonindividual book was 3.69 percent.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022, the company said on account of volatile equity markets, the net gain on investments fair valued through the profit and loss account stood at Rs 89 crore. The company said its dividend income was Rs 2,528 crore while the profit on the sale of investments of Rs 184 crore for the first nine months ended December 31, 2022.

The company said non-interest expense ratios were higher largely due to an increase in upfront expenses on staffing, loan processing, branch expansion and information technology to enable meeting the increased demand for home loans.