Healthians launches HPlus Corporate Shield, employers can get employees screened for Covid-19 at Rs 350

New Delhi: Healthtech startup Healthians has announced that it has launched employees’ Covid screening at Rs 350.

Employers can now get their employees screened for Covid19 at Rs 350 to ensure utmost safety before asking to join work. This shall ensure a safe workplace, the company said in a statement.

Healthians, has launched HPlus CorpShield for solving corporates' COVID-19 problem by offering a 3-dimensional service approach: Doorstep health screening of employees, Awareness and, Monitoring & Auditing the workspaces.

“Healthians’ business and life continuity services solution, HPlus CorpShield tackles the current problem by offering doorstep health screening of employees at Rs 350 and their housemates before they are called to work. The screening will include temperature check, SPO2 check, physical symptom check which will classify employees as those who are fit to join, or doubtful or unfit,” the company said.

Awareness is aimed at providing useful information through webinars, SOPs, posters, and content for offices, while monitoring and auditing service includes weekly supervision of the sanitization process, PPE kits for employees complete with masks, gloves, etc. Healthians has put together a team of WHO and UK certified pandemic and disease prevention experts and doctors to assure business leaders and allows them to focus on their core work and leave the safety of their employees to the experts, the company said.

“COVID-19 pandemic has become a challenge for every single business out there. Considering the threat that it poses, we should ensure a safe environment for our stakeholders as well as our economy before going back to the office. We, at Healthians, are pleased to offer HPlus CorpShield - a 3-dimensional service approach to ensure COVID-19 free workspaces.” Deepak Sahni, CEO & Founder, Healthians, said.