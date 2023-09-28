Healthy Snack Business Idea: Earn Upto Rs 90,000 By Starting Murmura Manufacturing Unit

New Delhi: If you are looking to blend a cherished Indian snacks tradition with a contemporary emphasis on health and wellness, there is a good option that you can explore.

Puffed Rice or Murmura or Muri, a beloved fast food across urban and rural regions, is something that has the potential to attract even the most health-conscious consumers. Today, the demand for puffed rice has surged, even finding its place in big malls and retail stores with improved packaging. In this context, venturing into the puffed rice production business, tailored to health-conscious consumers, presents a lucrative opportunity.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Project Profile For Gramodyog Rojgar Yojana, the Murmura Manufacturing Unit will have the following cost

Project Cost For Murmura Manufacturing Unit:

Land : own

Building Shed 1000 Sq.ft : Rs. 2 lakh

Equipment Cost: Rs. 1 lakh

Total Capital Expenditure Rs. 3 lakh

Working Capital Rs. 55000

TOTAL PROJECT COST : Rs 3.55 lakh

According to the KVIC project report, if you produce Murmura using 100 percent capacity, the annual Murmura production will be 369 quintals. At the rate of Rs 1,200, there will be an annual production of Rs 443,000.

KVIC has broken down the Estimated Cost Analysis into the following in 100%, 60%, 70% and 80% capacity

Projected Sales Rs 5.53 lakh, Rs 3.32 lakh, Rs 3.87 lakh and Rs 4.43 lakh as per 100%, 60%, 70% and 80% capacity respectively.

Gross Surplus: Rs 1.10 lakh, Rs 66,450, Rs 77,530 and Rs 88,600 as per 100%, 60%, 70% and 80% capacity respectively.

Expected Net Surplus: Rs 91,000, Rs 46,000, Rs 58,000 and Rs 69,000 as per 100%, 60%, 70% and 80% capacity respectively.\

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose and for readers' project identification. The earning calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type as mentioned by KVIC previous estimates. The Zee News article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)