'Heera He Sab Ke Liye': Entrepreneur TS Kalyanaraman's Legacy In Form Of Kalyan Jewelers Becomes Household Name Across India, How?

New Delhi: Kalyan Jewelers is a big brand in gems and jewelery segment. Founded in 1993 by TS Kalyanaraman, it has become a household name across the country from purchasing gold to jewelleries. Kalyanaraman is the executive chairman of Kalyan Jewelers and his net worth pegs around Rs 11 thousand crore.

Let’s read more about this influential entrepreneur story whose indomitable and irrefutable dedication build the home-grown brand in gems and jewelery segment. Today, Kalyan Jewelers has over 150 showrooms across India and the Middle East.

TS Kalyanaraman Early Life

TS Kalyanaraman joined his father’s shop when he was a mere 12 years old. He studied commerce at Sree Kerala Varma College. He started Kalayan Jewelers and the opened the first store in Thrissur city, Kerala.

His Personal Life

Kalyanaraman’s wife Ramadevi is a housewife. They have a three children together – Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, and Radhika Kalyanaraman.

T.S Kalyanaraman’s Assets

He is known for his luxurious lifestyle, having a private jet, Embraer Legacy 650, which is worth Rs 178 crore. He also owns a fleet of luxurious cars. He engages in real estate under Kalyan Developers Projects in South India.