Here’s how Dr. Dibya Singha Das uses technology for surgery

It is said that a doctor is a form of God. It is rightly said. Dr. Dibya Singha Das has done something similar. Surgery is the branch of medicine that deals with the physical manipulation of body structures to diagnose, prevent, or treat disease.

Surgery - With the help of which any part of the human body is saved from being cut and the work is done. Today we will tell you about a related incident in which critical and childhood diseases were defeated with the help of surgery.

When the woman and her family visited Dr. Dibya Singha Das, the doctor checked up the woman and found out that she had to undergo knee surgery on her right leg, called a knee replacement. During the checkup, it was also found that there is a problem in his left leg as well.

Which they have had since childhood. There was a problem in the hip on the left side of the left leg, due to which she used to walk with a limp and had a short leg.

This problem is from the last 60 years and in childhood, she showed many doctors and all refused to treat her.

The woman was not able to walk for the last seven months from the right leg where the surgery was to be done, she showed almost everywhere, but all the doctors have refused.

That's when Dr. Dibya Singha Das, after doing a complete investigation, started the work of surgery.

Then Dr. Dibya Singha Das did the hip replacement (surgery) of the woman's left leg.

Which was completed properly and after seven days Dr. did knee replacement (surgery) of right leg knee.

Both the surgeries were completed properly and the woman can walk properly and is completely healthy.

The lady had come to the doctor Dibya Singha Das to remove the problem of the knee on her right leg, but she did not know that such a miracle would happen in her life. Removing the knee problem of the right leg will complete the treatment of childhood disease in a way that he never imagined.

All the doctors had refused to solve the problem of the left leg, due to which his hope was lost.

But Dr. Dibya Singha Das made this work possible and the critical case was corrected by Dr. Dibya Singha Das. The woman is the principal in a college in Odisha itself. This surgery and case prove that now there is a capable doctor even in the country of India. Those who can do such cases. Who can handle such cases and even a 62-year-old woman can be successfully operated by Dr. which gives new life to the people and they can live life happily.

It takes a lot of time to do the surgery in this way and to do it properly which is challenging in itself. This is an advanced level surgery, which is done by only a few doctors in India, which includes the name of Dr. Dibya Singha Das. For which he has taken training even after going abroad and is now doing successful surgery in India. They see the most in super specialty joint replacement cases. This case is one of them which was very critical and which he completed.

Dr. Dibya Singha is treating many people with the help of new technology and healing people and giving them a healthy life. It is only because of so many capable doctors that so many people can solve their problems. You can enjoy a happy life.

Dr. Dibya Singha Das did MBBS followed by MS - Orthopedics surgery. (HCL) has taken rich experience in France for a super specialty training in Advanced and Navigation Arthroplasty at the University of Lyon. (HCL) a super-specialty training in Advanced and Navigation Arthroplasty at the University of Lyon in France has drawn rich experience and has been awarded to S.A.U. from Spain. He has received training in Hip Arthroscopy and Arthroplasty.