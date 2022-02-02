Here’s how Simran Kaur kept herself going even during pandemic

It wouldn't be wrong to guess that many celebrities must have Simran Kaur in their Speed Dial list. After all, staying in the limelight is a demanding profession, and celebrities do need magicians to keep them refreshed and glamorous throughout. One such magician is Simran Kaur. In just seven years as a makeup and hairstyling artist has completed more than 350 assignments headlined by Bollywood divas like Kriti Sanon, Raveena, and Vidya Balan.

Simran Kaur aka Simranjeet Kaur , is a role model to all the young girls who want to carve their part and write their own success stories. Simran Kaur stands out as the guiding star in a male-dominated society where women still struggle for fair opportunities. She shows that girls shouldn't give up on their dreams quickly, and instead, they must become more ambitious.

Simran Kaur said, "Let your ambition drive you to your goals in life. If I can do it, you can do it. Don't let any pandemic or any man stop you from fulfilling your dream."

Despite her rising profile in Bollywood, many still don't know that Simran Kaur had to go through several ups and downs in her career.

Simran Kaur, "People will say that I got lucky. But that's not true. Women in our society don't become lucky. They have to constantly fight to gain every inch of success in their life. I did the same. During the pandemic, when job and livelihoods were affected, I worked overtime. I worked overtime and non-stop to prove a point that women are no less than any man. I'm hoping that my journey might inspire some little girls like me who are so much in love with her dream."