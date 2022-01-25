Here’s how Sujan Mistri aka Gyan Gaming achieved 13.2 million subscribers on YouTube

The online gaming world is taking social media by storm. Youths are inspired by the gaming industry and are making most of it as their career choice as well as earning a good amount. Content creation in this field has changed this ever-evolving gaming world.

Meet one of the trending and most- popular names in gaming, Sujan Mistri aka Gyan Gaming known for his incredible gameplay and skills. His channel ‘Gyan Gaming’ is presently making the buzz on the Internet with a whopping 13.2 Million subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 Million followers on Instagram.

Sujan was a hardcore video game player since childhood. Born and brought up at Barasat, Kolkata, Sujan belongs to a middle-class family. He used to play games along with his friends at game stations. Seeing his love for playing games, his father brought a new PC, and there it started the journey of playing games. Sujan used to play different games on PC.

On insisting from friends to upload gameplay videos on YouTube, Sujan started doing the same. He made a few mistakes on YouTube, and his two channels got banned and deleted. He then learned a few things about YouTube and started a new channel. Sujan played COC (Clash of Clans) initially in 2017. He used to upload any gameplay videos on his channel.

One of his friends suggested to him that he should keep his channel name as “Gyan A to Z”. His channel started getting subscribers because of gaming videos thus; he renamed his channel “Gyan Gaming”. It is almost 4 +years to channel, and it's rocking the floors with a great bang!

Gyan Gaming today is on the list of top 10 gaming creators of 2021 which defines the struggle and hard work Sujan took on his gaming career.

Lockdown has tremendously impacted the online world including this gaming industry. Every player is impacted in some or another way. Fortunately, the channels are getting the required boost. Gyan Gaming is currently trending with a massive 13.2 million subscribers.

He says, “I thank my loyal audience for their support and love on my channel. Today, whoever I am is all because of your continuous support and love. Thank You So Much once again! Hope the same love continues forever!”