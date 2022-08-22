Here’s what Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said on being called India’s Warren Buffet

New Delhi: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, India's top stock investor and the founder of Akasa Airlines, died on August 14. Jhunjhunwala was dubbed "India's Warren Buffet" for his ability to build a massive empire through smart investments. But did you know that Jhunjhunwala disliked the moniker?

Warren Buffet, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, is one of the most successful investors of all time, with a net worth of $103 billion. Jhunjhunwala, like Buffet, made money by investing in the right places. Jhunjhunwala, on the other hand, did not think it was a "proper" comparison when he was dubbed "India's Buffet."

"It is not a fitting comparison," the ace investor said in a 2012 interview with Reuters. He is far ahead in terms of wealth, success, and maturity." "I am not a clone of anyone," he added. My name is Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. I've lived life on my own terms. I do what I like. "I like what I do."

Jhunjhunwala has become an indicator for others looking to invest over time. He was known as the investor with the Midas touch, and he had a large following of people who tried to replicate his investing decisions. People used to pay attention to what he was holding and invest accordingly. With a net worth of $5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala became one of India's richest man.

According to Forbes, Jhunjhunwala had stakes in several companies, but Titan, a subsidiary of the Tata conglomerate, was his most valuable holding. He began dabbling in the financial markets while still in college. Jhunjhunwala, the son of a government employee, made his first significant profit in 1986 when he purchased 5,000 shares in Tata Tea. In three months, the stock was worth three times what Jhunjhunwala paid for it. There has been no turning back since then.