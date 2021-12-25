Here’s why professional counselling is far superior than bot-based systems on internet

With so many diverse courses and programmes to choose from, many students are often confused which path they should go for. This decision is frequently made while students are quite young. Many students are also uninformed about the multiple options available to them. However, career counselling has recently made this approach easier.



Career counsellor and founder of ThinkFiniti Education, Dr. Sitanshu Singh recites to a survey conducted in 2019, he says, it was found that roughly 44 percent of students feel the need for career counselling. According to another survey on career option awareness, only seven career possibilities were known by 93 percent of Indian students. This demonstrates the importance of career counselling and how it is critical to make career counselling a necessity rather than a luxury.



While he emphasises the importance of seeking expert assistance for career choices, he claims that the Internet is frequently used as a one-stop-shop for many of the challenges that arise nowadays.



“No doubt, internet is full of knowledge and plenty of information is available on the fingertip. With so many aptitude tests and surveys accessible, the concern of "Are bot-based systems taking over human-based career counselling?" comes up frequently. Of course, the answer is no.” He asserts.



He continues further and say, like other sectors, career counselling has established itself online and assists students in selecting relevant jobs without geographical constraints. Search engines and websites, on the other hand, can only assist students in exploring specific fields, they cannot offer them with clarity about their aptitude or interests.



“The Internet has no knowledge or ability to analyse their interests, skills, shortcomings, or capabilities, and hence cannot provide them with career prospects that are suitable for them. Career counselling conducted by a professional may be the answer, as it entails taking the time to get to know the individual before directing them to the realistic and potential possibilities.” He suggests.



Universities empower students by providing them with the necessary knowledge and the skills to appraise a situation or analyze information in order to make the best decision possible.





“Career counselling has evolved through time to encourage students to think outside the box while also supporting them in comprehending all aspects of a subject before choosing a programme and assuring a future in it. Career counselling, which is based on logical thinking and aptitude analysis, serves as a tool for growth and development while also properly fostering ambitions.” He concludes.