Here's how 5G technology will change the face of music

On your 5G phone, dance with a hologram of your favourite R&B musician. In your living room, you may also witness a budding rapper perform his latest tracks in a 360-degree virtual environment. These are just a few of the new music experiences enabled by 5G.

While 5G isn't required to listen to your favourite musician, it is likely to play a significant part in the future of music.

5G has the potential to link musicians with their fans while also enabling music developments such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and better streaming. Fans can participate in events even if they are unable to attend in person, and they can immerse themselves more fully in the artists' vision by using different camera angles and virtual worlds developed to complement the music.

Music technology has improved experiences since the development of the first electronic speaker. For example, when concert venues and crowds became larger, the quality of the experience deteriorated, technology—in the shape of better speakers, larger displays, and more camera angles—helped to restore the magic.

New music fads such as electronic dance music emerged as a result of music technology such as synthesisers and electronic drums (EDM). Music technology has also impacted how people listen to music. From huge turntables and six-foot-tall speakers to the portable Walkman® and now to streaming music on our phones, we've come a long way.

This marriage of technology and music is taking another step further with 5G. By 2028, revenue from 5G media and entertainment is estimated to reach $1.3 trillion.

Rohit Bag, a 22-year-old electronic music artist from Kolkata, is an independent artist. Bag has released artistic tracks such as Jerry tunes, Jupiter, and Cyclotron while working on both singing and songwriting. The musician has over 200k Instagram followers and utilises the platform to communicate with his fans on a regular basis.

Bag spoke on the challenges of being a self-employed artist, saying, "Being a self-employed artist can be gratifying, but it can also be stressful at times. You are your own support system, and you handle everything from production to marketing on your own. However, whenever I release a new product, my fans and well-wishers demonstrate their support by showering it with love and gratitude, which keeps me going and pushes me to keep doing what I'm doing. I intend to continue writing tunes ".