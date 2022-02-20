हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hinduja Global Solutions

HGS bags contract worth Rs 2,100 cr from UK Health Security Agency

New Delhi: Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Sunday said its UK arm has bagged a contract worth Rs 2,100 crore to provide critical customer support to UK citizens for an initial period of two years.

HGS UK Ltd bagged the contract from UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which is responsible for NHS Test & Trace, and the contract will assist with future contact tracing needs for COVID-19 and other health security risks such as a large flu outbreak or new pandemic.

"The partnership is already underway having launched earlier last week, and the contract could be worth up to 211 million British pound (Rs 2,100 crore) across the term of the contract, employing over 2,000 Work at Home positions across the UK," HGS said in a statement.

The advertised cost of the contract is the maximum that can be spent, and the total could be less, it added.

HGS Europe CEO Adam Foster said,"Winning this opportunity is a credit to the past 10 years of expansion of the UK business, and the public sector expertise we've developed and have become recognised for."

According to HGS executive director and group CEO Partha DeSarkar, revenues of HGS UK were approximately 67 million pound at the end of 2020-21 and the company has more than doubled its revenues to 87 million pound in the nine months to December 2021.

