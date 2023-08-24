High Profit Urban Business Idea: Earn Over Rs 1 Lakh Every Month By Starting In This Vehicle Business

Urban Business Idea with high profit: If you are looking to start a business with lower initial capital investment in the urban set up, you could mull about an allied vehicle business that promises very good returns. This conventional venture requires minimal capital while yielding substantial returns.

Today we shall be discussing about car detailing business which can be easily initiated with an initial investment starting at Rs 1 Lakh. Since this business model demands minimal inventory, you will not have to run around for stocking too. Additionally, automobile dealerships are also usually keen to do contractual work with car detailing workshops, that will also ensure a reliable and fixed income stream.

Profits in the car detailing business range from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh per month, considered you have a particular number of cars coming into your workshop for specific works.



Initial Investment For Car Detailing Business

For initial setup of a car detailing workshop you will require an open plot with sufficient access to water. Different areas will have different set up of rent for such open plot. Amon the tools that you will need is --jacks, car mountings, wet and dry vacuum cleaner, clothes dryer, heavy-duty tool set, a mini compressor jet, 1 horsepower water motor and piping set up. These are all one time expense.

Car washing and drying chemicals are usually provided by supplier companies on a monthly credit basis. However, for the inaugural month, you will have to spend this amount out of your pocket and the cost will depend on the quality of chemical you choose --imported or domestic.

Here Is An Assumptive Earnings Projection For Car Detailing Business

Deep washing services for cars are usually charged between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. If in an average your car detailing center gets 10 cars per day, you will get around 300 cars per month. At a conservative estimate you can expect 200 cars. If you charge minimum Rs 500 rupees per car, 200 cars would yield a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

Dry cleaning services are priced between Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per car. Assuming your centre gets an average of 3 to 4 cars for availing these services daily, you will get 120 cars monthly. If you charge an average of Rs 3,000 rupees per, the total monthly earnings would be Rs 3.20 lakh. If you combine both the revenues, the monthly earning is approximately Rs 4.2 lakh.

Now if you estimate all your expenses like the mechanic and staff's salary, electricity bill, rent, water bill etc, you will have to deduct nearly Rs 2.5-Rs 3 lakh, which still means that your profit will be over Rs 1 lakh per month.

(Disclaimer: This article is for sole information purpose. The calculator is also mostly based on assumptive figures to give an example of certain type. The article does not intend to give any financial advice of any sorts. For initiating any venture, you must do your own due diligence and market research.)