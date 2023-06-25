How A 9th Class Fail Became The Founder Of 200 Crore Business? An Inspiring Tale Of Kailash Katkar

New Delhi: Without earning high-quality degrees, our society has taught us that nothing is possible. But the truth is that many people have made history without having a formal education. All you have to do is maintain honing your talents and proceed with complete assurance. Today, I'd like to offer a success tale of an entrepreneur who started an IT business without having a formal education.

Kailash Katkar is the co-founder and managing director of Quick Heal. You can be inspired to come up with a plan of action by individuals who desire to launch a business. I'm hoping you'll find the story entertaining.

Kailash Katkar: Introduction

Quick Heal was co-founded by Kailash Katkar. The business is based in Pune, India, and offers IT security solutions. The USA, Japan, the Middle East, and many other important nations are currently served by Quick Heal.

In India, the company employs more than 2000 people. This business was founded in 1993 by Kailash Katkar and his younger brother Sanjay Katkar. The most significant aspect of Kailash Katkar is that he lacks a professional degree.

Kailash Katkar: Career

He revived the computer to launch his career. At first, he fixed numerous machines, including a calculator and a smaller posting machine. He was under contract each year to fix the devices.

Later, he developed the abilities on his own and began performing computer repair work, which enabled him to get a greater knowledge of computer-related problems. Sanjay Katkar, his younger brother, graduated from high school in 1990 and chose to pursue a career in electronic engineering.

However, he encouraged his younger brother to enrol in computer classes after discovering a significant problem with the computer.

Quick Heal: Introduction

A provider of IT security solutions, Quick Heal creates security applications for PC, Macs, tablets, and other devices. The business's first name was CAT Computer Service Ltd. The business began as a computer service center in 1995.

After creating the antivirus, the business adopted the name Quick Heal Pvt Ltd. The product is offered both directly from the manufacturer and through computer stores. Sequoia Capital made a 60 Crore investment in the company in 2010. The business introduced the product in the US and Japan in 2012.