Hyatt Regency Hotel Mumbai suspends operations amidst fund crisis

New Delhi: Amidst massive crunch in funds owing to the onslaught of COVID-19 Pandemic, Hyatt Regency Hotel Mumbai has said that it is going to temporarily suspending its operations.

"This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel," hotel General Manager Hardeep Marwah said in a statement.

Hyatt Regency Hotel Mumbai will remain closed until further notice, said Marwah.

One of the foremost 5 star luxury hotels in Mumbai, the Hyatt Regency Mumbai is located minutes away from the Mumbai airport. The hotel has 401 rooms, according to its website.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the containment measures introduced by the government have resulted in a severe drop in foreign and domestic travel, across both business and leisure travel segments.

