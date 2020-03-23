Hyundai Motor India suspends two-wheeler manufacturing amid coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

The Hyundai Motor India has suspended its manufacturing operations in Chennai from Monday (March 23, 2020) till further notice due to the the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the car manufacturers said: "Hyundai Motor India is a responsible and caring brand. The safety, health and hygiene of its employees, customers, business partners and the communities is of utmost priority in every situation.

Keeping this in mind, Hyundai Motor India Ltd will be taking the preventive counter-measure of suspending its Manufacturing operations at the Chennai facility from Monday, 23rd March 2020 till further notice to stop the spread of corona virus (COVID-19) - a global pandemic.

We will await further notifications from State Government to resume plant operations."

Earlier, Hondo India too temporarily shutdown its operations across all four manufacturing plants with immediate effect till further notice.

On Sunday, India saw 81 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest in a single day to take the number of infected to 396. Two more people died taking the total toll to seven.