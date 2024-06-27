Advertisement
RATAN TATA

‘I Need Your Help’: Ratan Tata Appeals To Mumbaikars For Saving Critically Ailing Stray Dog

In his Instagram post, Tata shared specific details about the dog’s condition and urgently called on the people of Mumbai to help

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 02:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘I Need Your Help’: Ratan Tata Appeals To Mumbaikars For Saving Critically Ailing Stray Dog File Photo

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, widely known for his deep affection for dogs has once again shown his compassionate side. The former chairman of Tata Sons recently took to Instagram with an urgent plea to help a seven-month-old dog in critical condition at his Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai. The pup is battling suspected tick fever and severe anaemia and desperately needs a blood donor to survive. 

In his Instagram post, Tata shared specific details about the dog’s condition and urgently called on the people of Mumbai to help. He wrote,”"I would really really appreciate your help. This 7-month-old dog at our animal hospital needs an urgent blood transfusion. He is admitted for suspected tick fever and life-threatening anaemia. We urgently need a dog blood donor in Mumbai."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

For it to reach more people, he shared the same image in his instagram story with a clear and direct message “Mumbai, I need your help."

The post quickly went viral and gained hundreds of thousands of likes and continues to grow. Many people reacted by offering help for the dog while others applauded Mr. Tata's compassionate gesture.

One user commented, “Respect Button for Ratan Tata Sir.” 

Another wrote, “Sir you are really doing things that I want to do in my life one day when I become a billionaire.”

 A third user remarked, “If Ratan Tata sir can do it, then why can’t we?” 

A fourth user said, “This man won in life! He did!” 

while a fifth added, “A man with zero haters.”

This isn't the first instance of Tata using social media to help animals in need. Earlier, he posted about an abandoned dog discovered near Sion Hospital and appealed to find the owner. He ensured the dog received care in the meantime.

Recently, he launched the Small Animal Hospital and described it as his "dream project." This unique animal hospital spans over 98,000 square feet across five floors in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area, with a capacity of over 200 beds.

