New Delhi: I resign, Mazaa nahi aa raha --the resignation letter by an RPG Group employees has garnered a lot of attention in the social media. While some are agreeing to Industrialist Harsh Goenka's "serious" take on the resignation letter, others are just laughing it off.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group has shared the resignation letter of one of his employees, where the industrialist reflected upon the underlying issue involving employees’ satisfaction.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the resignation letter via his LinkedIn post which says, “Dear Harsh, I resign. Maza nahi aa raha. Yours sincerely, Rajesh".

Goenka further captioned it, “This letter is short but very deep. A serious problem that we all need to solve…”

His post has received huge response from followers across the network. People have shared divided opinion on the post. Some feel that the post is indicative of the moot cause of working where money is not the sole motivation for an employee to stick to his/her job; others opined that the letter has a profound and deep impact.

Meanwhile, amidst the sharp attrition rate in India, recruiters across the country are indicating a strong hiring sentiment for the first half of 2022. The Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022 revealed that 57 percent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organisations in the coming months till June 2022 vis-a-vis 51 percent in last year's survey. Interestingly, 62 per cent of the recruiters expect the hiring to go back to pre-Covid levels in their organisations by June 2022.