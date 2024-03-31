'I Started My Career On Shop Floor Of An Auto Plant': Anand Mahindra To Elon Musk

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is known for his active presence on social media, recently talked about the early days of his career. He spoke up after billionaire Elon Musk pointed out the absence of movies about people working in the car manufacturing industry.

What Anand Mahindra Said?

Mahindra revealed his journey, stating, "I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant. And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort and non-stop problem-solving that goes into making products at high volume."

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet:

Couldn’t agree more @elonmusk



I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant.

And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort & non-stop problem solving that goes into making products at high volume.



— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2024

Mahindra's Advocacy For Manufacturing Recognition

Echoing Musk's sentiments, Mahindra advocated for the acknowledgment of manufacturing heroes and the depiction of the manufacturing process in films.

He suggested that such portrayals would garner significant viewership, drawing attention to the industry's contributions and challenges.

What Elon Musk Posted On X?

The tweet of Elon Musk is mentioned below.

Many movies exist about a lone inventor in a garage having a eureka moment, but almost none about manufacturing, so it’s underappreciated by the public.



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

Users Reactions:

About Mahindra Group

Established in 1945, the Mahindra Group stands as one of the largest conglomerates globally, boasting 260,000 employees across more than 100 countries.