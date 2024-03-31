Advertisement
ANAND MAHINDRA

'I Started My Career On Shop Floor Of An Auto Plant': Anand Mahindra To Elon Musk

Echoing Musk's sentiments, Mahindra advocated for the acknowledgment of manufacturing heroes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
'I Started My Career On Shop Floor Of An Auto Plant': Anand Mahindra To Elon Musk Image Credit: Twitter/@anandmahindra

New Delhi: Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, who is known for his active presence on social media, recently talked about the early days of his career. He spoke up after billionaire Elon Musk pointed out the absence of movies about people working in the car manufacturing industry.

What Anand Mahindra Said?

Mahindra revealed his journey, stating, "I started my career on the shop floor of an auto plant. And have never stopped being in awe of the relentless effort and non-stop problem-solving that goes into making products at high volume."

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's tweet:

Mahindra's Advocacy For Manufacturing Recognition

Echoing Musk's sentiments, Mahindra advocated for the acknowledgment of manufacturing heroes and the depiction of the manufacturing process in films.

He suggested that such portrayals would garner significant viewership, drawing attention to the industry's contributions and challenges.

What Elon Musk Posted On X?

The tweet of Elon Musk is mentioned below.

Users Reactions:

 

About Mahindra Group

Established in 1945, the Mahindra Group stands as one of the largest conglomerates globally, boasting 260,000 employees across more than 100 countries.

