हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax

I-T officials raid residence of sugar mill Directors in Maharashtra

Income tax raids have been carried out by the Income Tax officials at the houses of the directors of private sugar factories in Pune district. 

I-T officials raid residence of sugar mill Directors in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Income Tax department has raided homes of directors of sugar mills in Maharashtra. The Sugar Mill are Daund Sugar (Daund Sugar), Jarandeshwar Sugar (Jarandeshwar Sugar), Pushpadanteshwar Sugar (Pushpadanteshwar Sugar), Ambalika Sugar( Ambalika Sugar).

Sources have told Zee Media that all the directors are considered to be close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Income tax raids have been carried out by the Income Tax officials at the houses of the directors of private sugar factories in Pune district. 

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income TaxSugar mill
Next
Story

I bought East India Company but UK’s Takeover Panel didn’t allow sale: Subhash Chandra

Must Watch

PT9M17S

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Rave party raids are fake - NCP