I-T officials raid residence of sugar mill Directors in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Income Tax department has raided homes of directors of sugar mills in Maharashtra. The Sugar Mill are Daund Sugar (Daund Sugar), Jarandeshwar Sugar (Jarandeshwar Sugar), Pushpadanteshwar Sugar (Pushpadanteshwar Sugar), Ambalika Sugar( Ambalika Sugar).

Sources have told Zee Media that all the directors are considered to be close to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Income tax raids have been carried out by the Income Tax officials at the houses of the directors of private sugar factories in Pune district.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

