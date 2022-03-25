ICICI Bank Glitch: Here's what went wrong on ICICI net banking, mobile app

New Delhi: On March 25, ICICI Bank customers complained about technical issues with the bank's internet banking platform and mobile app.

Customers of ICICI Bank were unable to access these platforms, and many took to social media to complain.

Customers of ICICI Direct also reported issues with the online and mobile platforms. ICICI Direct later tweeted about the website being down today, assuring that the issues would be resolved as soon as possible.

An ICICI Bank spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the digital outage.

"The servers have been down for quite some time. For the time being, neither the website nor the app are available "According to an ICICI bank official who did not want to be identified.

This isn't the first time ICICI Bank customers have experienced technical difficulties. Even in September 2021, there was a couple of hours of downtime on the website.

Several customers complained about glitches they encountered while using internet banking to conduct transactions or access other banking services.

