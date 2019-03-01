हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Enforcement Directorate

ICICI bank-Videocon case: ED searches office, residential premises of Chanda Kochhar, Dhoot

They said the raids are being carried out in at least five office and residential premises in Mumbai and a few other locations.

ICICI bank-Videocon case: ED searches office, residential premises of Chanda Kochhar, Dhoot

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out searches against former ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot in connection with a bank loan fraud case, officials said.

They said the raids are being carried out in at least five office and residential premises in Mumbai and a few other locations.

The agency had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) earlier this month against Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by the ICICI bank to the corporate group.

A team of ED sleuths, assisted by the police, is looking for more evidences in the case and the raids were launched early Friday morning, officials said.

The ED's PMLA case was filed after taking cognisance of a CBI complaint lodged in the matter last month.

The CBI had named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, and Dhoot and his companies -- Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL).

The central probe agency also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and Nupower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.

It is alleged that Dhoot had invested in Deepak Kochhar's company Nupower through his firm Supreme Energy a quid pro quo to loans cleared by ICICI Bank after Chanda Kochhar took over as the CEO of the bank on May 1, 2009.

The ownership of Nupower and Supreme Energy changed hands through a complex web of shared transactions between Deepak Kochhar and Dhoot, the CBI alleged.

Tags:
Enforcement DirectorateChanda KochharVenugopal DhootICICI Bank-Videocon loan case
Next
Story

Cabinet okays Vodafone Idea's up to Rs 25,000 cr rights issue

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Top 25: Watch top news headlines of today, 01 March, 2019