ICICI SECURITIES

ICICI Securities' Head Of Retail Distribution Kedar Deshpande Resigns

ICICI Securities had on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that about 72 per cent of its shareholders voted in favour of delisting.

|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2024, 03:31 PM IST|Source: PTI
ICICI Securities' Head Of Retail Distribution Kedar Deshpande Resigns File Photo

New Delhi: ICICI Securities on Friday said Kedar Deshpande, head of retail distribution, has resigned from the brokerage firm to pursue alternate career opportunities. The resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on April 12, 2024.

"Kedar Deshpande, Head - Retail Distribution (within the category of senior management in the Company), vide letter dated March 28, 2024, has tendered his resignation from the services of the company," ICICI Securities said in a regulatory filing. (Also Read: RBI Suspends Rs 2,000 Banknote Exchange And Deposit Facility On April 1)

In his letter to ICICI Securities Managing Director and CEO Vijay Chandok, Deshpande said: "I wish to resign from the company to pursue alternate career opportunities outside the ICICI Group". ICICI Securities is currently in the process of delisting itself from the stock exchanges. The brokerage firm would be merged with its promoter ICICI Bank after successful delisting. (Also Read: Centre Issues Order On Wheat Stock Declaration By Traders To Keep Prices In Check)

ICICI Bank currently holds a 74.77 per cent stake in ICICI Securities. ICICI Securities had on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that about 72 per cent of its shareholders voted in favour of delisting, even though a majority of retail shareholders opposed the move.

In a voting on March 27, 83.8 per cent of ICICI Securities' institutional investors voted in favour of the scheme, while 67.8 per cent of retail investors voted against it. Overall, 72 per cent of public shareholders voted in favour of the delisting scheme. As per the merger scheme, shareholders of ICICI Securities would receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank for every 100 equity shares held in ICICI Securities.

