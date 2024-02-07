IIT Grad Quits High-Paying Job To Start Company With His Wife, Turned It Into A Rs 100-Crores Company

New Delhi: Anubhav Sinha, an IITian from Mumbai, declined a high-paying job at Tata Steel to start UClean laundry with his wife for an initial investment of just 20 lakhs and turned it into a 100 crores company in just six years.

The laundry man of India, Anubhav Sinha's story proves that the art of entrepreneurship lies in the capability of finding opportunities that others would not find, finding solutions that others can't create and finding a silver lining and making some good out of chaos.



Early Life And Career Of Anurabh Sinha



Anubhav hails from a middle-class family in a village in Jamshedpur. He did his masters in Metallurgy and Materials Science from IIT Bombay. Anubhav began his career with ZS Associates in Pune. In 2011, he founded his first venture, FranGlobal, which was a boutique market entry firm. In 2015, he took an exit from FranGlobal to join Treebo Hotels as their North India business head. There he realized that poor quality laundry is a problem plaguing every budget hotel in India. This was the first time that he conceived the idea of starting a new venture in the laundry sector.



The Birth Of Anurabh Sinha And Gunjan Taneja Led UClean

Joined by his wife Gunjan Taneja, Sinha started UClean in 2016 in Delhi-NCR with local dry cleaners. He started the laundry with a single-minded vision to introduce the concept of laundromats in India and to organize the huge but highly unorganized, laundry segment in the country.

The laundry startup was started with an initial investment of just Rs 20 lakh. The power couple put in a lot of hard work and effort in the laundry business and in just over six years, they turned UClean into India's largest laundry and dry cleaning chain. Today there are over 300 stores spread across over 85 cities. The laundry startup that Anubhav and his wife started with just Rs 20 lakh is worth today more than 100 crores.

Started as the first of its kind and largest laundry and dry-cleaning chain in India, UClean has expanded in various cities and is currently catering to about 3000 plus orders daily.



For bringing about the laundry revolution in India, Arunabh has been conferred with the "Entrepreneur 35 Under 35" award by the Entrepreneur Magazine.