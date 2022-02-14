Ilker Ayci becomes the new MD & CEO of Air India

New Delhi: Former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci was named Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India by Tata Sons on Monday. "The board after due deliberations approved the appointment of Ilker Ayci as the CEO & MD of Air India. This appointment is subject to requisite regulatory approvals," Tata Sons stated in a release.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran commented on Mr Ayci's hiring, saying, "Ilker is a Turkish Airlines executive who oversaw the company's present success during his time there. We are happy to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group, where he will lead Air India into the next phase of its development."

"The Air India Board of Directors convened to discuss Mr. Ayci's candidacy. Mr. Chandrasekaran had been invited as a special guest to this board meeting "the press release read.

According to Tata Sons, he will begin his duties on or before April 1, 2022.

"I am pleased and privileged to be given the opportunity to manage a famous airline and join the Tata Group. We will use Air India's great tradition to make it one of the top airlines in the world, with a distinctly superior flying experience that embodies Indian warmth and hospitality, working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the Tata Group's leadership "Mr. Ayci explained.

The Tata Group recently acquired Air India from the Indian government.

Air India is the Tata Group's third airline brand; it owns a majority stake in AirAsia India and a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd called Vistara.

The holding entity of the salt-to-software conglomerate is Tata Sons.

Air India currently operates 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing and parking slots at domestic airports, as well as 900 slots internationally.

In 1932, the Tatas founded Tata Airlines, which was eventually renamed Air India in 1946. The airline was taken over by the government in 1953, but JRD Tata remained its chairman until 1977. The handover marked Air India's return to Tatas after a 69-year absence.